First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $13.61. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 54,167 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

