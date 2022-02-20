First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $13.61. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 54,167 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
