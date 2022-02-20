First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.14 and last traded at $146.18. Approximately 150,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 165,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.85.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.