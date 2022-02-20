First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.14 and last traded at $146.18. Approximately 150,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 165,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.85.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76.

