FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 119.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

