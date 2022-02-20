FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

