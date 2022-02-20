Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stake Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Fiverr International worth $41,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 31.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $325.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

