Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $100.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $325.89.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after buying an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

