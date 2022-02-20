FLETA Price Tops $0.0352 (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and $1.59 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

