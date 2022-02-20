Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 1,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.