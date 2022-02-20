Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 19,764 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

