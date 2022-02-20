Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $69.48 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $56.88 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.077 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

