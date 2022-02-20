Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 8.26% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000.

Get Global X Clean Water ETF alerts:

Shares of AQWA opened at $15.08 on Friday. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.