Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 163,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period.

CMDY opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $61.28.

