Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $133.38 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.95.

