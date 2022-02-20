Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Boosted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.