Franchise Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,000,864 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,000. Gaotu Techedu makes up about 1.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

