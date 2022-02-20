Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $26.11 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,107,000. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $39.53 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.