Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of ALLETE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in ALLETE by 248.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 141,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of ALE opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

