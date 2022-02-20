Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

