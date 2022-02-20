Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $153.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

