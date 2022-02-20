Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

