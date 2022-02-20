Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $1.68 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.49 million, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. KeyCorp upgraded Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

