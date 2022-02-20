Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

FITB opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

