Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.82 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

