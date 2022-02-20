Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €37.08 ($42.13) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.28. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

