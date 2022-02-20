Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 297.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 44.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 113.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

