Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE FRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.22.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
