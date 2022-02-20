FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Trading Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 5,791 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.