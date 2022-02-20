Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $718.78

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.78 ($9.73) and traded as low as GBX 690 ($9.34). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 726 ($9.82), with a volume of 7,103 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.18) to GBX 850 ($11.50) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.18) to GBX 850 ($11.50) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.53) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.18) to GBX 800 ($10.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 698.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 718.78. The firm has a market cap of £448.36 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.