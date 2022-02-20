Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 12,600 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
