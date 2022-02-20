FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTMO opened at $1.34 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth about $995,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

