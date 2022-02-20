FY2022 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.36.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $71.54 and a 1-year high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

