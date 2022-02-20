FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biotricity, Inc. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biotricity in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTCY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biotricity by 1,101.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,829 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
