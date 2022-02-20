FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biotricity, Inc. Increased by Zacks Investment Research (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Biotricity in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biotricity’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTCY. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Biotricity has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biotricity by 1,101.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 347,829 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Biotricity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

