FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Boosted by Zacks Investment Research

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

