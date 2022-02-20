FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.94. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$120.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

