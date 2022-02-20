G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

