GAMEE (GMEE) Price Hits $0.14

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $19.18 million and $2.65 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,928.89 or 1.00083033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003182 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

