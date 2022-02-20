GBS Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) – Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GBS in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for GBS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NYSE GBS opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. GBS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GBS in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
In other GBS news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,211,000 in the last 90 days.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBS (GBS)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.