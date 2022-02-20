GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.08.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

