GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
NYSE JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.08.
GEE Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEE Group (JOB)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.