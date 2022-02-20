Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to post sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.05 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Genasys by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 451,301 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Genasys by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 295,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genasys by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

