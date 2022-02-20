General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 410,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after buying an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.60 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,943. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.