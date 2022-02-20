Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after buying an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,618,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.