Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.20 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.