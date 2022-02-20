Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.20 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
