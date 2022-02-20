Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

GPC opened at $126.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.87. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

