Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287,518 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 960,751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 830,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

DHC opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.60%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

