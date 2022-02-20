Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.94 Million Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.18% of City Office REIT worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

