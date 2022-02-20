Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of MGM Growth Properties worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 129.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $121,948,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

