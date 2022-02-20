Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,614 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Zogenix worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.