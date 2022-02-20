GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $18.96

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.98. GH Research shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GH Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,013,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC grew its position in GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

