Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,523,000. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $55.68 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59.

