Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIT)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.60. 1,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62.
