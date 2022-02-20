GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GMS opened at $53.30 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

